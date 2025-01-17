Numaish 2025: From Online Tickets to PUBG – Check Out the Exciting New Features!

The 84th edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, kicked off on January 3, 2025, and will run until February 17, 2025. Held at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad, Numaish has become a much-anticipated annual event, drawing crowds from all over the city and beyond. With over 2,000 stalls offering a wide variety of products from clothing and accessories to home decor and food, this year’s exhibition promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring exciting new attractions and familiar favourites.

Exciting New Features at Numaish 2025

This year’s exhibition brings several new features and exciting additions that will make the visit even more memorable. Here’s a rundown of the highlights:

Online Ticketing System

One of the most anticipated changes this year is the introduction of an online ticket purchasing system. Visitors can now skip the long queues by buying tickets directly through the exhibition website or by scanning a QR code. This move ensures a hassle-free entry and saves time, making it easier for everyone to enjoy the exhibition.

Casa De Latte

For the first time, Numaish welcomes Casa de Latte, a specialty coffee shop known for its premium lattes and freshly baked treats. This is a significant shift from the usual affordable food options at the exhibition, catering to coffee lovers who are looking for a more refined taste. It’s expected to introduce a new trend in Numaish’s food offerings.

Battlegrounds Numaish (BGN)

In another first, Battlegrounds Numaish (BGN) will turn the exhibition grounds into a gaming arena. From February 3-8, 2025, Numaish will host a BGMI LAN tournament, esports clinics, open mic events, live band performances, and more. This is a huge opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to experience top-tier esports action right in the heart of the exhibition.

Niloufer Ki Chai

Numaish has also expanded its food offerings with the entry of Cafe Niloufer, known for its Irani chai and Osmania biscuits. It’s set to be a popular stop for visitors looking for a refreshing break from shopping. However, it faces tough competition from Pista House, which has been serving its famous Zafrani tea at the exhibition for years.

Timings and Visitor Information

The exhibition will be open from 4 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays, and until 11 pm on weekends, offering ample time for visitors to explore the wide array of stalls, enjoy delicious snacks, and participate in the various attractions. The event is expected to draw over 25 lakh visitors this year.

With easy access through metro and bus services, and parking spaces arranged by the exhibition society for those driving, Numaish 2025 promises to be a must-visit event filled with shopping, food, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences for all.