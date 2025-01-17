Two-tier Test system should be on a relegation and promotion basis, says Shan Masood

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has backed the proposed two-tier system in red-ball cricket but asserted that "it should be on a relegation and promotion basis" to make it more exciting.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird, England and Wales Cricket Board chief Richard Thompson, and BCCI representatives will meet ICC Chairman Jay Shah later this month to discuss about a potential two-tier Test system starting in 2027. The proposed system will allow big three nations - India, England and Australia - to play each other more often.

"If there is a two-tier system then it has to be exciting. I have been reading about this plan so if it is implemented it should be on a relegation and promotion basis," Masood told Telecom Asia Sport.

Pakistan Test captain added that the proposed system should benefit all teams and make it competitive for everyone playing.

"These are matters which the International Cricket Council and respective Boards of the playing members take up and decide. I can only give my opinion. The two-tier system needed to be exciting and attractive for the fans. It should support all teams and they should play each other in a competitive manner," he said.

Masood also highlighted Pakistan's fewer Tests in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and demanded more matches in the format.

"We want more and more Test cricket. The setback for most of the countries is that they are playing just four to five Tests a year, which is very less. If I talk about Pakistan then we need more Tests because the demands of Test cricket are more than other formats. If you play one series and then the next is after ten months then you face challenges and do not allow to keep the momentum," he concluded.

