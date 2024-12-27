KTR's Non-Arrest Order at Risk as ACB Seeks Cancellation

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a counter affidavit in the High Court on Friday (December 27) in the Formula-E car race case. In its affidavit, the ACB requested the court to lift the non-arrest order granted to BRS Working President KTR, who is accused in the case.

The court has asked KTR’s lawyer to file a response to the ACB’s petition. The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (December 31), and what will happen at that hearing has now become a topic of suspense.

Earlier, KTR filed a quash petition in the High Court after the ACB filed an FIR in connection with the Formula-E event. The court had ordered that KTR should not be arrested until December 31, and the final decision will be made at the upcoming hearing.

