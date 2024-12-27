Deepti's all-round show helps India-W sweep ODI series against West Indies-W

Vadodara, Dec 27 (IANS) All-rounder Deepti Sharma delivered a stellar performance as India sealed a 3-0 ODI series win against the West Indies, at the Kotambi Stadium.

Her six-wicket haul, followed by a calm and unbeaten 39 with the bat, guided India to a five-wicket victory on a challenging surface under overcast skies.

The West Indies, opting to bat first, were skittled out for a modest 162. The collapse began in the very first over when Renuka Singh set the tone with a double strike. Qiana Joseph was caught behind off a faint tickle, and in-form Hayley Matthews fell to a superb in-ducker just four balls later.

Deandra Dottin’s attempted slog in the fifth over ended her innings as Renuka claimed her third, reducing the visitors to a precarious 9 for 3.

Renuka finished with four wickets, cleaning up the lower order with precision. But it was Deepti Sharma’s figures of 6/31 that dismantled the middle and lower order, ensuring the West Indies never recovered from their shaky start.

Amid the wreckage, Chinelle Henry and Shemaine Campbelle offered a glimmer of hope with a spirited 91-run stand for the fourth wicket. Henry, playing her first ODI of the series, overcame a scratchy start to score her third half-century. Her innings was punctuated with elegant cuts and glides, including a towering six off debutant left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar.

Campbelle, meanwhile, played positively against spin, dispatching Priya Mishra for three boundaries in one over. Using her feet to drive and pull with authority, she looked set for a big score before falling on 46 to Deepti Sharma. A mistimed big shot landed in the safe hands of Pratika Rawal at long-on, triggering another collapse.

Deepti’s relentless accuracy and guile kept the West Indies in check. Zaida James was caught brilliantly at slip by Harmanpreet Kaur, and Alleyne’s brief resistance ended with a tame chip to short midwicket. Henry’s well-crafted 61 was cut short by a straighter delivery from Deepti that bowled her. The West Indies lost their last five wickets for just 21 runs, folding in 38.2 overs.

Chasing 163, India’s start was far from ideal. Smriti Mandhana (4) and Harleen Deol (1) fell early to the moving ball, and Pratika Rawal’s (18) dismissal to Hayley Matthews’ off-spin added to the pressure.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur stepped in to steady the innings, unleashing a dazzling display of cover drives. She raced to 23 off 13 balls with exquisite boundaries off Deandra Dottin, but her stay was cut short on 32, when a skidding delivery from Afy Fletcher bowled her.

At 129 for 5, India’s chase looked uncertain. However, Deepti Sharma once again rose to the occasion. Dropped at slip on 21 by Matthews, she capitalised on her second chance, anchoring the innings with a composed 39 not out.

Joining Deepti at a tense juncture, Richa Ghosh provided the finishing touches with a brisk 23 off 11 balls. Her cameo included three sixes, two of which came in consecutive deliveries off Afy Fletcher. Ghosh’s fearless hitting ensured India crossed the line with 12 overs to spare.

India’s five-wicket win not only secured the series sweep but also showcased their all-round depth. Deepti Sharma, deservedly was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Brief scores:

West Indies 162 in 38.5 overs (Chinelle Henry 61, Shemaine Campbelle 46; Deepti Sharma 6/31, Renuka Singh 4/29) lost to India 167 for 5 in 28.2 overs (Deepti Sharma 39 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 32; Deandra Dottin 1-27) by five wickets.

