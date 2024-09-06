September 6: Gold prices rise today; check for city-wise rates!

Sep 06, 2024, 16:06 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices in Hyderabad declined for a few days before suddenly rising. According to reports, the gold price today, September 6, for 24-carat gold is Rs 73,310, an increase of Rs 550 for 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-carat 10 grams of gold is Rs 67,200, with a Rs 510 rise.

The silver price has been stable for a while, but it has now increased by Rs 2000 to Rs 92,000 per kg. Investors were disappointed with the sudden rise in Hyderabad.

Gold prices in different cities:

City                             22 Carat                 24 Carat

Bangalore                   Rs 66,128               Rs 72,140

Chennai                      Rs 66,275               Rs 72,300

Delhi                           Rs 65,963                Rs 71,960

Gurgaon                      Rs 66,092               Rs 72,100

Kolkata                        Rs 66,018                Rs 72,020

Mumbai                        Rs 66,110                 Rs 72,120

