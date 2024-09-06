September 6: Gold prices rise today; check for city-wise rates!

Gold prices in Hyderabad declined for a few days before suddenly rising. According to reports, the gold price today, September 6, for 24-carat gold is Rs 73,310, an increase of Rs 550 for 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-carat 10 grams of gold is Rs 67,200, with a Rs 510 rise.

The silver price has been stable for a while, but it has now increased by Rs 2000 to Rs 92,000 per kg. Investors were disappointed with the sudden rise in Hyderabad.

Gold prices in different cities:

City 22 Carat 24 Carat

Bangalore Rs 66,128 Rs 72,140

Chennai Rs 66,275 Rs 72,300

Delhi Rs 65,963 Rs 71,960

Gurgaon Rs 66,092 Rs 72,100

Kolkata Rs 66,018 Rs 72,020

Mumbai Rs 66,110 Rs 72,120

