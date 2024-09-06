September 7 - September 17: Hyderabad traffic rules at Khairtabad Bada Ganesh!

Devotees participate in the 10-day festival where thousands of people from various parts of the city and other places visit Khairtabad Bada Ganesh every day during the period from 07-09-2024 to 17-09-2024. On the 11th day, i.e., 17-09-2024, the idol is immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake. In view of this, the following traffic diversion arrangements will be made on a need basis from 1100 hours to late at night, depending on the rush and flow of visitors.

1. The general traffic coming from VV Statue towards Mint Compound via Rajeev Gandhi Statue will not be allowed. It will be diverted at Rajeev Gandhi Statue towards Nirankari Junction.

2. General traffic heading towards Bada Ganesh via Rajdoot lane from Old PS Saifabad will not be permitted. It will be redirected to Rajdoot Lane in the direction of Iqbal Minar.

3. General traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards the Mint Compound lane will not be allowed. It will be diverted at the Mint Lane Entrance towards Telugu Thalli junction.

4. The general traffic coming from NTR Marg/Khairatabad Flyover/Necklace Road towards Mint Compound will not be allowed. It will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Telugu Thalli junction or Khairatabad flyover.

5. The regular traffic that travels by Nirankari. No access will be allowed through the Khairatabad Post Office lane to the Khairatabad Railway gate. At the post office, it will be redirected to the Old PS Saifabad intersection.

6. Expected traffic congestion: Khairtabad, Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound, and Necklace Rotary are among the intersections where heavy traffic is anticipated due to the expected large number of devotees, particularly on weekends and other public holidays. Therefore, commuters are asked to stay away from these roads.

7. Parking Places:

a) Visitors arriving for the Bada Ganesh darshan via Necklace Circle and NTR Garden should park their cars at the Race Course Road parking lot, Ambedkar Square parking lot next to IMAX Theatre, and NTR Garden parking lots across from IMAX.

b)Visitors coming on their vehicles for Bada Ganesh darshan must come through Necklace Road/Imax Rotary and avoid Khairatabad Rajiv Gandhi Statue Road and Rajdoot Lane Road.

This is also to notify you that these restrictions may be enforced based on the number of followers who come to receive the blessings of Khairatabad Bada Ganesh.

In order to prevent delays caused by traffic congestion, workers are advised to use alternate routes to their destinations, and devotees are asked to park their cars in an orderly manner at the allotted parking spots. The commuters are requested to contact our traffic helpline at 9010203626 for travel assistance in the event of an emergency while travelling. We kindly ask that all commuters and devotees abide by the traffic above advice and assist the traffic police.

Also read: September 7: Heavy Rains on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024!?