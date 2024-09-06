Khairatabad Ganesh Idol's First Picture Out: Ganapati Bappa Morya

Here is Khairatabad Ganesh's first picture. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 falls on September 7th this year. Ardent devotees of Lord Ganesha do pooja with a lot of bhakti and shraddha. Hyderabad's Khairatabad Ganesh is popular for its biggest idol.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Khairatabad's Ganesh festivities. To commemorate this, Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Utsav commitee got a 70-feet-tall idol, which is seven feet taller than last year’s 63-feet idol. The new idol weighs an impressive 50 tonnes. This year’s idol will be the tallest ever constructed for the Khairatabad Ganesh festivities.

Singari Raj Kumar, chairman of the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee, shared details about the Bada Ganesh idol for this year: "Sri Saptamukha Maha Shakti Ganapathi." This unique idol will feature seven faces, seven snakes, and fourteen hands, adding to its magnificence.

In a special addition to this year’s celebration, the organizers are also planning to install an idol of Lord Ram, modeled after Ayodhya's Ram Lalla, enhancing the spiritual experience for devotees.

The construction of this eco-friendly Ganesh idol is expected to cost around 90 lakh rupees. The project involves more than 100 artisans from across Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, showcasing a rich blend of artistic talent from different regions.

Ganapati Bappa Morya.

