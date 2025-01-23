Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad: Steady Trends on January 23

The prices of gold and silver in Hyderabad have remained stable today, January 23. The cost of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹82,580, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹76,470.

Silver also continues to hold its value, with one kilogram priced at ₹94,000.

Market experts point out that the steady demand for precious metals, coupled with fluctuations in the international markets, plays a significant role in influencing these rates.

Potential buyers are encouraged to stay updated on price movements, as even minor changes in rates could impact their purchasing decisions.

