December 31: Hyderabad metro timings extended till 12.30 AM for New Year's Eve!

As the city gears up to welcome the New Year, Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced that it will extend its services until midnight on December 31. This move is aimed at providing a convenient and safe transportation option for revellers who plan to celebrate the arrival of 2025.

The last train will now be leaving the station by 12:30 A.M. on January 1, 2025, and will reach its last stop by 1:15 A.M. There will be an extended service ensuring that the passengers feel quite comfortable and safe.

Hyderabad Metro Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy confirmed the extension of services, saying that it was a decision taken to ease the burden of commutation during the festive period. As a large number of people are expected to be out celebrating, extended metro services will add an extra convenience for those attending parties, concerts, and other New Year's Eve events.

This is a great move in extending the metro services as people will now be able to enjoy their celebrations without having to bother about how to return home. Hyderabad Metro is focusing on supporting the city's celebration while keeping the public safe and convenient.

Passengers should plan their travel and make the most of the extended services to ensure a hassle-free New Year's Eve. With Hyderabad Metro Rail extending its services, the city is now ready to welcome the New Year in style.

Also read: January 1 Holiday or not in India?