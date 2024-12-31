January 1 Holiday or not in India?

People are eagerly awaiting the New Year's celebration as the year 2024 comes to an end. January 1, 2025, would be the start of the new year, and a question arises about whether or not it will be a holiday.

Yes, most parts of India will have January 1, 2025, as a holiday. It is celebrated as New Year's Day and is a gazetted holiday in India. So, all government offices, schools, and colleges will be closed on this day.

Most private companies and institutions also observe January 1 as a holiday apart from the offices of government. This day is considered an important one because it marks the beginning of a new year full of new opportunities.

However, some businesses, including restaurants, cafes, and shops, might be open on January 1, 2025, because of the festive crowd. So, if you're planning to dine out or shop on this day, you may want to call ahead to confirm the business hours.

In some other states, like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab, this January 1, 2025, will further continue the winter vacation schools. Winter vacation usually comes in the last week of December and continues till the mid-January. The students of these states also get an extended break over January 1, 2025.

In conclusion, 1st January 2025, will be a holiday in most of the regions of India. All the government offices, schools, and colleges will be shut down, while most of the private institutions and organizations will also have this day as a holiday. Still, some may be open to serve the festival goers.

