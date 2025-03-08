Hyderabad Metro Green Channel: Donor Heart Delivered in 12 Minutes

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) recently created a dedicated ‘Green Channel’ to facilitate the swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart. On Friday night (March 7, 2025), at 9:16 p.m., the heart was transported from Kamineni Hospitals in L.B. Nagar to KIMS Hospital, Rasoolpura, Secunderabad. This quick transfer saved critical time for the life-saving mission. The 13 km journey, covering 11 stations, was completed in just 12 minutes. The successful operation was made possible through careful planning and coordination between Hyderabad Metro Rail, medical professionals, and hospital staff, all under the supervision of the attending doctors. This effort shows how teamwork and technology can work together to save lives.