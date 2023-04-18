Hyderabad improves biodiversity, reveals city index

Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Hyderabad has significantly improved biodiversity in the last one decade as the city scored 57 out of 92 marks in the latest biodiversity index released on Tuesday.

In 2012, the city had scored only 36 out of 92 marks.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao released the City Biodiversity Index of Hyderabad.

The index is useful for monitoring, conservation and development of biodiversity in the city. Also called the Singapore Index, the City Biodiversity Index is the only index designed specifically for monitoring and evaluating biodiversity in cities.

Earlier, Hyderabad got its City Biodiversity Index in 2012 (COP11 meeting), and Kolkata created it in 2017. Hyderabad registered itself as the first city to create the Biodiversity Index for the second time.

The index is prepared based on 23 various biodiversity indicators such as ongoing biodiversity conservation efforts in the respective city, support extended by the local government in this direction, and measures conceived for enhancement of biodiversity. A total of 92 marks are allotted for the 23 indicators.

The city witnessed significant improvement in the Biodiversity Index due to the various green initiatives initiated by the Telangana government, namely Haritha Haram, urban parks, rejuvenation of water bodies and forests to name a few.

Hyderabad, which was known as the city of lakes, currently has 1,350 water bodies spread over 2,000 hectares. It also has important rock formations which cover an area of 1,600 hectares. KBR National Park and Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park in the city contribute significantly to biodiversity. Besides, huge campuses of the University of Hyderabad, the Osmania University, and ICRISAT host wide species of diversity. Protection of the natural biodiversity in the city led to the improved ranks in the latest index.

According to the report, there are 1,305 species of plants of which 577 were native and 728 were introduced. The city is home to 30 species of odonates, 141 species of butterflies, 42 species of spiders, 60 species of fish, 16 amphibian species, 41 reptile species, 315 bird species, and 58 mammalian species.

Appreciating officials for preparing the Hyderabad specific Biodiversity Index, KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said that biodiversity is a crucial aspect in the process of becoming a world-class city. He said that Haritha Haaram, conservation of lakes, increasing forest cover, and improving urban lung spaces helped in improving biodiversity.

The minister added that along with the city, biodiversity in localities around it too will improve.

KTR stated that the implementation of Haritha Haram by the Telangana government was aimed at enhancing biodiversity in all municipalities. To achieve this objective, a green budget has been allocated for various programmes such as Pattana Prakruthi Vanalu and Nurseries, which aim to increase the green cover. As a result of these extensive efforts, the green cover across the state has increased, leading to an improvement in biodiversity.

Noting Hyderabad and other towns have received many awards and accolades for their impressive green cover and biodiversity initiatives, he emphasised the importance of continuing these efforts and instructed officials to develop a five-year action plan to enhance biodiversity.

In addition, the minister urged them to organize World Environment Day (June 5) on a large scale and raise awareness among the public about ways to improve biodiversity.

He announced that the Haritha Awards would be presented to the best-performing municipality and municipal officers and staff who contribute to increasing green cover.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.