Himachal CM opens 32 MW solar power facility

Shimla, June 20 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday formally inaugurated the 32 MW Pekhubela solar power plant, developed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), at Pekhubela in Una district.

The project spreads over 49 hectares and is completed at a cost of Rs 220 crore.

The foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister on December 2, 2023, and within a span of four months, the power generation commenced on April 15.

The Chief Minister said the project is expected to produce 6.61 crore units of electricity each year. This would generate Rs 19.17 crore revenue at a rate of Rs 2.90 per unit.

The project features 82,656 solar modules with electricity being transmitted through the Rakkad-Tahliwal transmission line.

The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 2,532 tonnes annually.

The government has set a target for HPPCL to install 500 MW of solar power capacity. He said to achieve this target, the corporation has currently allotted construction of three solar projects of 47 MW and one of these projects has been completed.

To enhance the power generation capacity, the government has invited tenders for seven additional solar projects with a combined capacity of 72 MW through HPPCL, said the Chief Minister.

Detailed project reports (DPR) are being prepared for four solar power projects of 54 MW, whereas pre-feasibility reports for 10 solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 77 MW are also in progress.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.