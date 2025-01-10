Here’s what ‘Bollywood buff’ Sharvari wants to watch

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actress Sharvari seems to be a big fan of actor Hrithik Roshan and said that she is really excited to watch the upcoming documentary series “The Roshans”.

The upcoming series chronicles the trials and triumphs of Bollywood’s iconic Roshan family — musician Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rajesh, Rakesh and Hrithik.

Sharvari took to her Instagram stories section where she re-shared a post by OTT giant Netflix, which had the poster “The Roshans”, which is scheduled to stream from January 17.

Sharvari captioned it: “The Bollywood buff in mw is so excited to watch this”.

The actress, who had a golden run in 2024 with “Munjya”, “Vedaa” and “Maharaj”, in December clocked the last working day of 2024 as she shot for an action sequence for ‘Alpha’.

She shared a picture of her harness from the sets of the movie.

She wrote on the picture, “Harness-ing my last working day of 2024 energy #Alpha. Grateful for each working day of 24, A year that has particularly been a testing one.. Going to work has been my biggest blessing. has kept me motivated & going”.

‘Alpha’ is produced by Aditya Chopra, and is a part of the YRF spy-universe. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Railway Men’ which was also produced by YRF.

It is the first female-led film from the spy-universe, and also stars Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor. The film’s title was unveiled in a special video by the makers.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the YRF spy includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’. The films lined up for the spy-universe include ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in the lead, ‘Pathaan 2’, and ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’.

