Slovakia may suspend aid to Ukraine amid gas transit dispute: PM Fico

Brussels, Jan 10 (IANS) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his government might consider halting humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of measures in response to the ongoing Russian gas transit dispute.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels after meeting with European Union (EU) Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen, Fico said on Thursday that Slovakia is evaluating potential actions, including vetoing EU decisions related to Ukraine. Other measures include cutting emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine and reducing support for Ukrainian war refugees, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fico emphasised that Slovakia does not aim to escalate tensions but will implement these measures if no resolution is reached. He also announced the establishment of a working group with the European Commission to address the issue.

The dispute arose after the gas transit contract between Ukraine and Russia expired on Decemebr 31. Gas flows to Slovakia ceased the following day as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opted not to renew the agreement.

Regarding the stop of gas flows from Russia, Fico warned of significant economic repercussions, estimating potential losses of nearly 1.5 billion euros ($1.55 billion) for Slovakia and around 70 billion euros for the EU (1 euro = $1.03).

Earlier, the halt in Russian gas transit through Ukraine sparked fears of supply shortages and soaring energy costs, particularly in landlocked European nations like Slovakia.

Both Ukraine and Russia announced the stoppage, pushing some EU countries to resort to costlier energy alternatives.

Slovak PM Robert Fico earlier said that stopping gas transit through Ukraine to Europe would have "severe consequences for all of us in the European Union (EU), but will not harm Russia."

The stoppage follows Ukraine's decision not to renew a 2019 gas transit agreement between its state-run Naftogaz and Russia's Gazprom, which expired on December 31, 2024.

