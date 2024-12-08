He took it straight out of their hands: Cummins lauds Head's ton after 10-wicket win in Adelaide

Adelaide, Dec 8 (IANS) After registering a mega 10-wicket win against India in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, Australia skipper Pat Cummins lauded batter Travis Head whose 140-run knock enabled them to gain a 157 first-innings lead and eventually levelling the five-match series 1-1.

Coming from the 295-run defeat in Perth, Australia looked more prepared and aggressive for the day-night Test. Mitchell Starc's 6-48 wrapped India for 180 on the second day of the match after Rohit Sharma opted to bat first.

In reply, Head's astonishing 140 and Marnus Labuschagne's 64 guided them to 337 in their first innings as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj clinched four scalps each.

India's second innings was more disastrous than their first show with Cummins returning with the figures of 5-57 while Scott Boland and Starc bagged three and two wickets, respectively as the tourists were bowled out for 175.

"Great week, knew we were far away from the team we want to be in Perth. This is back to how we want to play," Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

The pacer went on to praise Head for his 'momentum-shifting' knock in the clutch situation for Australia. Cummins emphasised Head's contribution and pointed out how that led to a big win for the hosts.

"He loves batting here, again, one of those momentum shifts; the game could have gone either way when he walked out to bat but he took it straight out of their hands. The main thing was the lead, just happened that it was a pretty good time to bowl as well. Seems to do a little bit more under lights. But the big thing was getting a big lead," the pacer said.

Talking about his performance in the match, the Australian captain seemed happy with his execution and also with his fellow pacers Starc and Boland.

"I was happy, wasn't too upset with how I bowled in Perth, felt really good this week and good to get a few wickets. Amazing, never that much noise within the group, we know what a good unit we are. Having someone like Starc, he's amazing; he just does it time and time again. He's done it for over a decade now. Feel very lucky and privileged to have him in our team," Cummins said.

"Scotty just fitted in straightaway like as he does. Feels so lucky to have someone like him, he probes with every ball. Hopefully Josh's back next week but Scotty is unbelievable," he added.

On spinner Nathan Lyon bowling just one over in the Test, Cummins replied: "He'll jump in the ice bath, he's had a big week."

The third Test between India and Australia will be played in Brisbane from December 14.

