Govt bans OTT platforms Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix for soft porn content

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) In a bid to crack down on unlawful and obscene content, the government has directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to disable public access to 25 OTT platforms, including big and popular names like Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) emphasised that the intermediaries are responsible for removing or disabling access to unlawful information under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

It said the move is aimed at curbing the dissemination of content that is deemed sexually explicit and violative of Indian legal and cultural standards.

The banned apps include Big Shots App, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, Triflicks.

These have been found in violation of various laws, including Section 67 and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The government has explicitly directed Internet Service Providers to disable or remove public access to these websites within India.

“MIB has also intimated to the Director (DS-II), Department of Telecommunications, with a request to facilitate compliance by the ISPs,” as per media reports, and the action shows the government's commitment to enforcing digital content regulations and ensuring adherence to the laws in the country.

In April, the Supreme Court responded to a petition calling for a ban on sexually explicit content on OTT and social media.

"It's not our domain, you do something," the SC said. However, the Justices also highlighted the need for executive action, with the Solicitor General indicating existing regulations and further measures under consideration.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.