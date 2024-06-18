Google brings AI assistant Gemini’s mobile app to India in 9 languages

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Amid the growing debate over artificial intelligence (AI) models, Google on Tuesday launched its AI assistant Gemini’s mobile app in India.

The Gemini app is now available in India, supporting English and nine languages — Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The app allows users to type, talk, or even add an image to get the assistance they need.

“We’re also adding these local languages to Gemini Advanced, plus other new features, and launching Gemini in Google Messages in English,” Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai posted on X social media platform.

According to the company, Gemini Advanced users in India can now access the power of Gemini 1.5 Pro, its most advanced model, in nine languages.

“Additionally, we’re unlocking new features in Gemini Advanced such as new data analysis capabilities and file uploads, and also launching the ability to chat with Gemini in Google Messages, starting in English,” said Amar Subramanya, Vice President, Engineering, Gemini Experiences.

On iOS, Gemini access is rolling out directly from the Google app over the next few weeks.

With a 1 million token context window, Gemini Advanced now has the longest context of any widely available consumer chatbot worldwide.

“We’re also introducing Gemini in Google Messages to give you another way to collaborate with Gemini on your phone,” said the company.

