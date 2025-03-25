George Clooney: I’m not doing romantic films anymore

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Hollywood star George Clooney doesn’t feel he will appear in any more romantic comedies now as he's in his 60s.

Clooney is to play newsman Edward R. Murrow in the Broadway adaptation of his movie 'Good Night, and Good Luck' and he shared that he is at a stage in his life where he now has the "gravitas" for the role.

Speaking on '60 Minutes', the 63-year-old actor said: "Murrow had a gravitas to him that at 42 years old I didn’t — I wasn’t able to pull off. Look, I’m 63 years old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore.”

The ‘From Dusk till Dawn’ actor doesn't think he would have been able to tackle a Broadway show before now, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “I don’t know that I could’ve (done it before). I wasn’t — I didn’t do the work required to get there. I mean, there isn’t a single actor alive that wouldn’t have loved to have, you know, been on Broadway. So that’s — that’s the fun of it.”

Clooney had recently shared he "didn't think he had much of a chance" with now-wife Amal when he first met the human rights lawyer, who he married in 2014, because he is 17 years older than her.

He told the New York Times: "I wasn't really in the market for being a dad. Then I met Amal and we fell in love. I have to say that, after that, everything made sense. (When we first met) I was like 'Oh my God!' Then I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed."

The star addressed his age with Amal, with whom he has twins Alexander and Ella, on his last milestone birthday.

He said: "I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60. I said, ‘Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30. But in 30 years, I’m 90. There are some things you’re not doing [at that age] no matter how many granola bars you eat."

The Hollywood actor added that he had to explain to his wife that he wants to "jam in" everything he can over the next few years, even though it will mean stepping back from working as much.

He said: "I told Amal, ‘We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we’re jamming in everything we can. Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, ‘God, I wish I worked more...'"

