Friendship Day: When Ashutosh Kulkarni took his friend on an impromptu trip

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni, who essays the role of Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in the television show ‘Atal’, has recollected a surprise that he once pulled off for his friend, on the occasion of Friendship Day.

During his initial phase, the actor shared a rented place with a friend who used to work in graveyard shifts, the actor planned an impromptu trip for his friend to Lonavala which his friend often dreamt about visiting.

Narrating the incident, Ashutosh Kulkarni said: “During my bachelor days, I shared a rented place with a friend who worked night shifts and returned home in the morning. One Friendship Day, which happened to fall on a weekend, he returned home, and I suggested we go out for brunch on the outskirts of Mumbai.”

“He eagerly agreed but fell asleep in the car.”

Seizing the moment, “I decided to fulfil his long-held wish to visit Lonavala, a place he had been dreaming about for four months but couldn't go due to his hectic work schedule.”

As he slept soundly, “I drove to Lonavala. When he woke up and realised where we were, he was overwhelmed and deeply touched by the surprise. He hugged me tightly, and we enjoyed a perfect day, sipping chai in the hills of Lonavala and savouring its pleasant weather,” he added.

‘Atal’ airs on &TV.

