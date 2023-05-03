Freight train derails in Russia's Bryansk region

Moscow, May 3 (IANS) A freight train derailed in Russia's southwestern Bryansk region, the Russian Railways said.

"Today (Tuesday) at 19:47 (local time) on the non-electrified single-track Snezhetskaya-Beliye Berega in the Bryansk region, a locomotive and about 20 wagons of a freight train were derailed due to illegal interference in the work of railway transport," it said on its Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Traffic at the scene was suspended, Xinhua news agency reported.

The information was confirmed by the region's governor Alexander Bogomaz. According to him, an unidentified explosive device went off near the Snezhetskaya station.

On Monday, an explosive device also went off on the tracks in the Bryansk region. As a result, a locomotive and seven wagons of a freight train derailed, but no one was injured.

