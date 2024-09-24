First fake news, then divisive policies: Brinda Karat slams UP govt’s eateries order

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Communist Party of India (CPI-M) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday lashed out at Yogi Adityanath government over its stern guidelines for eateries and said that the order has elements of communal overtones.

Brinda Karat, speaking to IANS, raised strong objections to the ‘discriminatory and divisive’ order and said that this was yet another ‘extension’ of BJP’s communal politics.

“First they spread fake news, then they make it a basis to formulate divisive policies. This is a blatant attempt to divide the society. They resort to a communal agenda to hide their failures and shortcomings. Their communal politics stand exposed. They have no other motive than to incite communal divide for political benefits,” Karat said, taking a shot at the Yogi government’s order.

She further said that there is no documentary or video evidence of spitting or mixing of urine in food. The order is driven by malice and an attempt to divide the society.

Earlier in the day, the Yogi Adityanath government announced its zero-tolerance policy on food contamination with dirty substances including human wastes and instructed officials to carry out investigation and verification of dhabas and eatery outlets. It also mandated displaying nameplates on the food outlets and making public the names of owners, proprietors and workers in all eateries.

The state government cited instances of spitting and mixing of human waste including urine in eatables, in some parts of the country and warned against such practices. It also laid down certain guidelines to prevent similar occurrences in the state.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath condemned these incidents as “gruesome” and warned that such malicious actions have severe consequences for public health.

“These acts of food adulteration with harmful substances are unacceptable and pose a significant threat to the health of the common man. Strict and immediate measures must be taken to prevent such incidents in Uttar Pradesh,” CM Yogi said.

