Fawad, Vaani’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ teaser puts spotlight on sweet love story

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) The makers of upcoming film “Abir Gulaal” unveiled the film’s teaser on Tuesday and it is packed with love, romance and a lot of flirting.

Vaani and Fawad took to their respective Instagram, where they shared the teaser. It begins with the question “when was the last time you fell in love?”. It then pans to the Pakistani actor singing “Kuch Na Kaho” by Kumar Sanu from the 1994 movie “1942 A Love Story”, in the car.

Vaani, who is seen sitting on the passenger seat asks if he is flirting with her.

To which, Fawad asks: “Do you want me too?”

The teaser was captioned: “The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with Abir Gulaal and @fawadkhan81. A Richer lens film @aricherlens. See you in the cinemas on 9th May!”

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy, it is slated for May 9 release.

The shooting for the upcoming entertainer commenced on September 29 last year in the picturesque backdrop of London and was announced by production house Indian Stories.

Last year, the director Aarti S Bagdi offered a glimpse into the storyline and said that the film is about love and healing.

Bagdi said: "The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence.”

The film has been shot in the UK over October and November. A leading Bollywood music composer has already created 6 original tracks to be sung by Bollywood's best music talent, read a statement from the makers.

It was in 2014, when Fawad, one of Pakistan’s biggest stars, made his debut in Indian cinema with the Sonam Kapoor-starrer “Khoobsurat”, a romantic comedy drama by Shashanka Ghosh. The film was loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name. It also featured names such as Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aamir Raza Hussain.

He was then seen sharing screen space with actors Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2016 family drama “Kapoor & Sons” by Shakun Batra. His last big film with Bollywood was Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma

Meanwhile, Vaani was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer “Khel Khel Mein.”

