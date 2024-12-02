Farmers’ protest chokes Delhi-Noida traffic

Noida, Dec 2 (IANS) Traffic chaos gripped roads on Delhi-Noida border on Monday as law enforcers put up barricades and diverted vehicles in their attempt to prevent protesting farmers from Uttar Pradesh to march towards Parliament to demand guaranteed MSP and press other demands.

The protesters’ gathering point near the Maha Maya flyover in Noida grew bigger by noon as Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and supporters of other farmers’ organisations broke some barricades and attempted to march towards New Delhi.

Besides restricting the movement of heavy vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Noida Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the protest.

However, many office-goers were caught unawares by the curbs and diversions, causing kilometre-long jams near the DND flyway, Kalindi Kunj and Chilla border points.

“I should have opted for work-from-home today,” said a motorist stuck in the gridlock.

The protesting farmers are demanding benefits under the new agricultural laws and better land compensation, along with better prices for farm produce, pensions and waiver of debt.

“We will not turn back till the government accepts our demands,” said a protesting farmer, sporting a green Nehru cap.

The law enforcers, who were also posted at Ghaziabad’s UP Gate, put up cargo containers on roads to block the protesting farmers’ path.

Some protesters, wearing red caps and holding flags of communist organisations, managed to climb the containers and shout slogans.

Delhi Police officials and policemen were also present in large numbers in the city's territory, firmly holding barricades and barriers created on roads to prevent farmers’ entry into the national capital.

Personnel from the Rapid Action Force joined Delhi Police in keeping vigil on the border.

While the protest march gradually moved towards Delhi, the Supreme Court, in a matter related to farmers protesting in Punjab, cautioned demonstrators against obstructing highways and adding to traffic disruption on Khanauri border in Sangrur district.

The apex court reminded the protesting farmers that public inconvenience could not be permitted even if they had the right to peaceful protest.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan asked farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to urge his fellow protesters to hold a peaceful demonstration, without putting other road users to inconvenience.

Farmers have been continuing their agitation at the Khanauri border since February 13 when their march to Delhi was halted by law enforcers.

The farmers have also been protesting at the Shambhu border in Haryana. Farmers from both the Shambhu border and the Khanauri border now plan to restart their march towards Delhi from December 6.

