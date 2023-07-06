Eyeing a comeback in Raj, Kharge chairs strategy party's meet on poll preparedness ahead of reshuffling

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) With less than six months left for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is chairing a meeting with the senior party leaders and state leaders to discuss the poll preparedness, ahead of the much-awaited reshuffle of the party's organisation.

The crucial meeting over the poll preparedness in Rajasthan is being attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara and several others.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot joined the meeting virtually while former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also attended the meeting here at the party headquarters.

Besides them, all the three co-in-charges of Rajasthan -- Amrita Dhawan, Qazi Nizamuddin and Virendra Singh -- and about 25 leaders from the desert state are present in the meeting.

Party leaders said that during the meeting Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will be briefed about the poll preparedness in view of several schemes launched by the Chief Minister in the state.

The meeting will also discuss the poll campaigns and the guarantees on which the party needs to work in the state.

Rajasthan is among the five states that will have Assembly elections later this year, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Senior leaders of the Congress had already held a strategy meeting for the other four poll-bound states few days ago. The meeting comes at a time when a major reshuffle in the party is being planned, including in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which is the highest decision making body of the party.

Kharge was appointed as the party president in October last year.

However, the formation of the new CWC and organisational reshuffling were delayed due to the Assembly elections in several states.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and former party chief Sonia Gandhi had a detailed discussion over the reshuffling in the last few days to discuss inducting several new faces at several positions in the party, sources said.

The party is expected to get several new state unit chiefs, in-charges in the coming days eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.