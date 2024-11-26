Woman Files Cheating Case against Pushpa Actor Sritej

A case has been registered against Sritej at the Kukatpally police station in Hyderabad. A young woman has filed a complaint accusing him of cheating her by promising to marry her. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections BNS 69, 115(2), and 318(2). Previously, Sritej had also been involved in a case at the same police station.

Sritej, who has worked as a supporting actor in films like Narappa, Mangalavaram, and Pushpa, had earlier been implicated in a case. He was accused of having an illegal affair with the wife of a senior vice president at a bank. When the husband discovered the affair, he reportedly suffered a heart attack and passed away. A complaint was filed at the Madhapur police station regarding this incident. Due to these successive cases, Sritej has now become a hot topic in the media.

