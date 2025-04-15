Isha Malviya: Never had second thoughts while playing any character

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Television actress Isha Malviya embraces every role with passion and says that she finds joy in playing any character on screen, as it showcases her versatility.

Talking about what she finds harder – playing a character completely different from herself or one that closely resembles the actress, Isha told IANS: “It gives me a different kind of pleasure and really boosts my confidence. It makes me feel proud that I’m a versatile actress who can take on any role.”

She expressed her confidence and commitment in her acting choices.

“So, honestly, I’ve never had second thoughts while playing any character—that’s never been on my mind.”

The 21-year-old actress said that she doesn’t feel pressured by the expectations of the tough industry.

“I don’t take pressure, and honestly, I believe you can’t make everyone happy. So working just to prove something to others isn’t my approach. I work for myself,” she said.

The actress is focussed on her goal.

“For me, having a clear goal is essential—without it, there’s no direction. I always keep in mind what I want to achieve, whether it’s in the next 30 days, 30 months, or even 30 years. That clarity keeps me going,” said Isha.

It was in 2021, when Isha made her acting debut with the television show "Udaariyaan," where she played the character of Jasmine. It starred Ankita Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the first generation.

The second generation included Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj. Aditi Bhagat, Anuraj Chahal, Alisha Parveen, Avinesh Rekhi, and Shreya Jain also became part of the show over the third and fourth generation.

Isha was then seen in the 17th edition of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in 2023.

She has also worked in music videos, including "Paon Ki Jutti” and joined Gauahar Khan in the show Lovely Lolla.

