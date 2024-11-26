Music Director Sam CS Confirms Working for Pushpa 2

The much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2, is all set to hit theaters on December 5, 2024, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the story of Pushpa Raj. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. One of the most anticipated elements of the film is its music, with Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) once again stepping in to compose the soundtrack and background score.

However, Pushpa 2 will feature an exciting twist—multiple composers have contributed to the film's musical landscape. While DSP will continue to handle the bulk of the music, several other talented composers are lending their expertise to the project. Thaman S confirmed his involvement earlier at a public event, and now, Tamil composer Sam CS has indirectly confirmed his contribution as well.

Also read: Is Pushpa 3 Confirmed? Rashmika Mandanna Drops Major Hint at Pushpa 2 Event

Sam CS, known for his remarkable background scores in films like Vikram Vedha, Kaithi, and Michael, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a still from Pushpa 2, featuring a close-up of Allu Arjun’s eyes. His cryptic post, accompanied by an emoji, strongly suggests his role in the film, particularly in scoring the background for a specific sequence.

Also read: Pushpa 2: Stars who Missed the Roles

In addition to Sam CS and Thaman S, reports indicate that Ajneesh Loknath is also working on the film’s background score. This collaboration between several accomplished composers is expected to deliver a rich and dynamic auditory experience for Pushpa 2.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Wildfire Event in Chennai: Photos

With a star-studded cast, a visionary director, and a powerhouse of musical talent behind the scenes, Pushpa 2 promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience. Fans can look forward to a soundtrack that blends various styles and enhances the action-packed drama that is sure to unfold on screen.

Also read: Tollywood 2024: Theatrical Long Runs Trend is Back in Telugu Cinema