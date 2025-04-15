Sai Tamahnakar: Playing multiple roles simultaneously isn't a challenge

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Sai Tamhankar, who is currently juggling multiple projects such as “Devmanus," "Ground Zero," and "Gulkand," said that playing multiple roles simultaneously isn't a challenge for her.

Sai said, "Playing multiple roles simultaneously isn't a challenge; it's my passion and love. Acting, promotions, shoots, and travel—it all feels intertwined because I do it all with my heart."

On March 26, the actress spoke about performing a Lavani number for the first time in “Devmanus, directed by Tejas Deoskar. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films and also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, and Subodh Bhave in pivotal roles.

She had said that for the first time ever, the actress “stepped out of my comfort zone to perform Lavani, and I’m really excited for my fans and the audience to see it.”

“Devmanus” will be released on April 25.

Talking about “Ground Zero,” the film stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead. He will be seen as the BSF officer in his highly talked about action extravaganza, "Ground Zero." The trailer showed BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey (Emraan Hashmi) on a mission to eliminate the notorious terrorist Ghazi Baba.

The film also stars Mukesh Tiwari and Zoya Hussain as the ensemble cast of the drama.

Directed by Sachin Goswami, “Gulkand” is more than just a love story; it’s a celebration of family relationships and the sweetness found in everyday moments.

It also stars Vanita Kharat, Mandar Mandavkar, Jui Bhagwat, Tejas Raut, and Sharvil Agte. “Gulkand” is produced by Sachin Goswami, Sachin Mote, and Sanjay Chhabria.

Talking about Sai, she started her career in television with supporting roles in Marathi series like Tuzyavina. She gained recognition with Ya Gojirvanya Gharat. The actress also appeared in Kasturi and Anubandh.

It was in 2008 when she made her film debut with a small role in Subhash Ghai's Black & White and Aamir Khan's Ghajini. Her other notable films include the romantic thriller Classmates, the adult comedy Hunterrr, the comedy Vazandar, and Love Sonia.

