Woman Detained for Wanting to Marry Salman Khan

A 24-year-old woman from Delhi was detained by police after creating a ruckus outside Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, demanding to marry the Bollywood actor. This incident happened amid heightened security for Khan after police uncovered a plot by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to attack him

The woman, who identified herself as a diehard Salman Khan fan, arrived at his farmhouse and repeatedly stated her desire to marry the star. Though Khan was not present, villagers alerted the Panvel Taluka police station. Officers swiftly detained the woman and took her to an NGO called SEAL (Social and Evangelical Association for Love) for counseling.

Concerned about her obsessive behavior, the woman's family in Delhi was contacted. She was admitted to MGM Hospital in Kalamboli for psychiatric treatment. After eight days of counseling and treatment, her mother took her back to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai police arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly conspiring to attack Salman Khan in Panvel. The accused were identified as Dhananjay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia, Waspi Khan, and Rizwan Khan.

Reports suggest 60-70 gang members from various cities had planned to attack Khan using minors and then escape to Sri Lanka by boat from Kanyakumari. Their plot was foiled by timely police action.