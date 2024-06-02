NCP wins three Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday announced that it has won three Assembly seats and secured more than 10 per cent of the vote share in Arunachal Pradesh.

NCP Working President Praful Patel said, "This incredible success marks a significant step on our journey to regaining National Party status. With previous victories in Maharashtra, Nagaland, and now Arunachal Pradesh, we are just one state away from achieving our goal."

"Congratulations to all our dedicated winners and especially to the State President of Arunachal Pradesh, Likha Saaya, for his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment. Your hard work and vision have been instrumental in this triumph. Let’s continue to build on this momentum and strive for even greater heights together," Patel posted on microblogging platform X.

NCP's newly elected MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh are Nikhil Kamin, Likha Soni and Toku Tatum.

NCP National General Secretary Brijmohan Shrivastav said that contesting the Assembly elections reflects the party's confidence in its leadership, vision and capability to address the critical issues in the state. "As we embark on forming the new Vidhan Sabha for the next five years, we pledge to uphold the principles of transparency, integrity and inclusive governance," he said.

