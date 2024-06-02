YSRCP approaches EC against TDP ahead of vote counting

Guntur: A YSRCP delegation met with the Election Commission on Sunday. The ruling party leaders expressed concerns over potential disturbances during the vote counting process on June 4. After the meeting, YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu addressed the media and said that the opposition TDP which is facing defeat in the elections, might attempt to create law and order issues on the day of the vote counting.

Vishnu stated that the party had submitted a representation to the EC against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. He remarked that Naidu is instigating party’s counting agents to physically attack the ruling party's agents and cause chaos at the counting centres. The YSRCP legislator further said that the delegation had urged the poll body to take action against the opposition leader and increase security measures at the counting centres.

Citing a recent directive from the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) regarding the validation of postal ballots, Vishnu alleged that the opposition party was conspiring to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere on June 4.

Vishnu also mentioned that they have requested the Election Commission to investigate the complaint filed against the party's General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy by the Tadepalli police. They have also asked the poll officials to review the case against Sajjala and direct the police to withdraw it.

