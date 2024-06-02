Southwest monsoon enters Andhra Pradesh, IMD issues alert

Guntur: The south-west monsoon, which was moving at a rapid pace for quite some time, has advanced into some parts of Rayalaseema on Sunday. The AP Disaster Management Agency said conditions were favourable for the further progress of the monsoon across Andhra Pradesh.

According to the weather department, the south-west monsoon has entered the Rayalaseema region and it will gradually expand to other parts of the state. After passing through Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Nellore, Kadapa and Ongole districts, the monsoon will likely hit South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) in the coming days.

Met department officials said moderate rains would lash parts of the state in the next four days. They added that heavy rains were likely to occur in some districts, while other parts of the state would receive light to moderate rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places in NCAP, SCAP, Rayalaseema and Yanam for the next four days. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph likely over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema on June 3 and 5,” IMD said in its bulletin.

