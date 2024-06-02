'Indrani' is like a massified version of Marvel movies: Makers 

'Indrani' is touted to be India's first superwoman franchise. Shray Motion Pictures is going to release the movie in theatres on June 14, 2024. 'Epic 1: Dharam vs Karam' is the first edition's title. Starring Yaaneea, Ankitha, Kabir Duhan Singh, Ajay, Saptagiri and others, the film's trailer was released today.

The makers today said that the VFX and CG work in the movie will be Hollywoodian. Made to satisfy the highest standards, the film's production design is "phenomenal", they added.

Director Stephen Pallam said that the epic movie has got top-class VFX work that is going to entertain the audience. "Our film shows what kind of technology will be there after a hundred years and the role of India in the world after 100 years," he said.

"The world created by Stephen for this movie is amazing. This large-scale movie will enjoy a positive 'word of mouth'," he added.

The larger-than-life entertainer has music by Sai Kartheek. It is touted to be India's answer to Hollywood's 'Avengers' franchise and a massified version of the Marvel movies.