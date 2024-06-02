'Preminchoddu' release date announced with trailer release 

'Preminchoddu' stars Anuroop Reddy, Deva Malisetty, Saarika, and Manasa in lead roles. The film is produced and directed by Sirin Sriram. It will be released in theatres on June 7, 2024.

The movie has created a strong buzz so far with its teaser, posters and songs released so far. The raw and rustic film, based on real incidents, conveys the message that falling in love at an ignorant age might result in unanticipated troubles. Yashwanth Pendyala, Santoshi Taalla, Sonali Garje, Lahari Juluri, Sraddha Sai, Valli Sri Gayatri, and Lakshmikanth Deva will be seen in the movie.

The film's Trailer is a winner as well. Love stories set in school/college days rarely delve into practical issues. 'Preminchoddu' examines the pitfalls of neglecting education when consumed by love. "The consequences of falling in love are bad, the results can be negative. The dialogues and visuals in the trailer are awesome," the makers said.