Hyderabad no longer Andhra's capital city

Sunday marks a significant milestone in the separation of the former united state of Andhra Pradesh. After a period of 10 long years, Hyderabad ceased to exist as a joint capital of the Telugu states on Sunday, June 2. With this, Hyderabad has transformed into the sole capital of Telangana.

The breaking of the final official link between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may evoke a sense of sadness among the people of Andhra Pradesh as the global city of Hyderabad has served as the joint capital city for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since their bifurcation in 2014.

While the administrative separation from Hyderabad occurred years ago as government buildings and the state assembly relocated, this final step was pending as the 10-year period prescribed in the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act, 2014 expired today.

“On and from the appointed day (2 June 2014), Hyderabad in the existing State of Andhra Pradesh, shall be the common capital of the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh for such period not exceeding ten years,” the bifurcation act stated.

The separation of Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad as its capital actually began nearly a decade ago in 2015. At that time, the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu relocated from Hyderabad to Vijayawada following the infamous cash-for-vote scandal.

Though Naidu promoted the impression that he was building a new world-class capital for Andhra Pradesh in the city of Amaravati, he could have continued operating out of the still-functioning joint capital Hyderabad in the interim. However, Naidu chose to govern from Vijayawada and within a short span the entire secretariat staff followed suit and moved to Amaravati. Subsequently, the state assembly was also shifted, and a couple of years later, the high court relocated as well.

Recently, the Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy had directed the officials to reclaim buildings in Hyderabad that were in the control of Andhra Pradesh. As part of the joint capital agreement, the AP government had retained control over the Hermitage complex, the CID building and the Lake View guest house.

