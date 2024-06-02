Before surrendering at Tihar jail, CM Kejriwal calls exit polls fake

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Before surrendering at Tihar prison, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called the Lok Sabha election exit poll results fake.

The Chief Minister, along with other senior leaders, including Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh Bharadwaj and his wife Sunita, visited Rajghat and Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

Kejriwal, whose 21 days interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court for general elections, has ended, also visited party headquarters along with the leaders in the national capital and met MPs and MLAs.

"These 21 days have been very eventful for me. I did not waste a single minute. I campaigned day and night, 24 hours, to save the country. I campaigned for all parties," he said while addressing the party members.

"I want to tell the people of Delhi, your son is going back to jail, not because I committed any corruption, but because I dared to raise my voice against tyranny. The best part of this campaign was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself admitted in front of the whole country that there is no evidence against me," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal further questioning the excise policy case said that where did those Rs 100 crore go?

"They conducted more than 500 raids. Where is the money? Without evidence, without any recovery, they put me in jail. The country cannot tolerate 'tanashahi'. This time I am going, I don't know when I will return, I don't know what they will do to me in jail. I don't care, they can do whatever they want. If Bhagat Singh could go to the gallows, then I am ready to go to the gallows too," said the chief minister.

He further said that June 4, the day the Lok Sabha election results will be announced is Tuesday.

"Bajrangbali will destroy tyrants. The exit polls came out yesterday (Saturday). They are all fake. But the real issue is, why did they need to release exit polls three days before the counting? This is something to understand. Many things are going around. One is that they have tampered with the machines," said Kejriwal.

The AAP national convenor further said that another theory is that they have invested in the stock market.

"So tomorrow when the stock market opens, they will sell and take the profit. There is pressure on officers to cheat and follow what they will direct. Our counting agents need to stay alert. On June 4, their (BJP) government is not being formed. There is no need to be afraid of these exit polls," he added.

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on the interim bail plea of Kejriwal, who is seeking seven days' bail on medical grounds in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court reserved the verdict, set to be announced on June 5. Kejriwal's counsel cited medical reasons for the bail request.

