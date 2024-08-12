Did Abhishek confirm divorce with Aishwarya? Truth behind viral video

Of late, Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s rocky relationship is making headlines. Recently, both Aishwarya and Abhishek were in the news for arriving separately for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai on July 12.

Once again their marriage is being discussed on social media. A purported video of Paa actor Abhishek Bachchan is going viral on various social media platforms claiming the actor has finally addressed the rumours and confirmed the divorce.

The fact check reports revealed that an edited video of Abhishek Bachchan from 2016 is being spread by some users with false claims. The actor had replied to a query by a reporter at the premiere of Aishwarya’s Sarabjit movie.

"I don't have to say anything to you all about that.I think, you all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. But I understand why you do it. You all have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry," Abhishek told reporters in an old video clip.

You can watch Abhishek’s old clip below: