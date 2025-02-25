Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Heading for Divorce? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are surrounded by speculation about a possible divorce after 37 years of marriage. Reports suggest that the couple has been living separately for some time. However, neither Govinda nor Sunita has made any official statement regarding their relationship. Meanwhile, Govinda’s secretary has strongly denied these rumors, calling them exaggerated.

One of the reasons fueling the speculation is Govinda’s alleged closeness with a 30-year-old Marathi actress. While no names have been mentioned, some believe this may have contributed to the distance between the couple. However, no concrete evidence has emerged to confirm these claims.

Govinda’s secretary, Shashi Sinha, addressed the rumors, saying, “There is no truth to these reports. I always stay with Govinda Ji, and nothing like this has happened. Sunita Ji may have given some interviews, and her words might have been misinterpreted, which led to this unnecessary gossip.”

Earlier, Sunita Ahuja clarified their living arrangement, saying, “We have two houses, a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my pooja room and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat, whereas Govinda stays out late after his meetings. He loves talking, so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Meanwhile, my son, daughter, and I live together, but we hardly talk because I believe talking too much is a waste of energy.”

Despite these statements, rumors about their divorce continued to spread.