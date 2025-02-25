Kajol reflects on her love for Ajay Devgn in late anniversary post

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol recently shared a heartfelt post to wish her husband, Ajay Devgn, on their 26th wedding anniversary.

In her late anniversary post, the actress called Ajay her 'partner in crime.' Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Dilwale' actress shared a photo of them and wrote, "26 years and counting. Thank u for all ur good wishes #partnersincrime #latepost.” In the image, the couple can be seen posing together. While Kajol looks lovely in a saree, the 'Singham' actor compliments her in a black outfit.

On February 24, Kajol and Ajay celebrated their 26 years of togetherness. Wishing his ladylove, Ajay shared a throwback photo featuring the couple. In a rare candid shot, the 'Baazigar' actress was seen sitting with Ajay, posing with his hand kept on her shoulder. The second image showed animated characters. For the caption, Devgn wrote, “Beating this trend by 26 years. Happy anniversary to us.”

Well, going by Ajay’s caption, it seemed like he broke the trend on their 26th anniversary by being the first one to wish Kajol on social media. Typically, Kajol was known for posting heartfelt messages to mark important milestones, especially their anniversaries. However, this time, Ajay posted an endearing anniversary message for Kajol before she could share hers.

After dating for five years, Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married on February 24, 1999, in a private ceremony held on the terrace of the actress' home, with only their closest family and friends in attendance.

The couple has appeared in several films together, such as "Ishq," "Gundaraj," and "Hulchul." However, their love story began during the making of "Ishq" in 1997. They later reunited for the 1998 romantic comedy "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha" before tying the knot in 1999.

The duo also starred together in the 2000 action comedy "Raju Chacha," after which Kajol took a break from acting.

