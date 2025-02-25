Rakul Preet Singh advocates for a healthier India, supports PM Modi's initiative to combat obesity

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has voiced her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to combat obesity and promote healthier living in India.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actress emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and called for collective efforts to create a healthier nation.

Rakul shared, “Obesity is becoming an alarming issue but together we can make a difference. With our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi emphasizing on the importance of health, its time we taken action. Starting with simple everyday simple choices our youth are prioritizing fitness and we should follow their lead. I myself sweat to a healthy lifestyle and encourage each one of you to be a part of this movement. For example, swap sodas with water, take the stairs and focus on nourishing sustainable habits. It’s about building our culture of wellness, whether you are school at work, or beyond. Let’s support each other in creating a healthier and stronger India. Jai hind.”

On Monday, R. Madhavan tagged Rakul Preet Singh and several others, urging them to join the initiative to make India healthier.

He tweeted, “I thank the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, for launching this essential and impactful awareness program to inspire our nation toward better health. I am honored to be nominated to help spread this important message. I, in turn, nominate the following individuals who have been a great source of motivation to me in various ways, and I humbly urge them to join this initiative in making India healthier. @Neeraj_chopra1 @anirbangolf @rohitroy500 @Rakulpreet @riteshagar @vivekoberoi @akshayerathi @vijaymoolan @shubhankargolf @VipulDShahOpti @swim_sajan.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the rising issue of obesity in his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, and called upon influential personalities to help spread the message. As part of his initiative, he nominated several celebrities to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and to encourage others to join the cause. In a bid to amplify the impact, he requested these celebrities to nominate 10 more people.

Among the names nominated were Bollywood stars like Mohanlal, Shreya Ghoshal, and R. Madhavan, along with other prominent personalities including actor Nirahua, sports icons, political leaders, and business magnates.

