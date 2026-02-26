At What Age Did Vijay Deverakonda, Nani and Ram Charan Got Married?

Fans of Telugu cinema are always curious about the personal lives of their favourite stars — especially when it comes to weddings and family life. With recent buzz around the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, people are talking about when some of Tollywood’s leading heroes got married and how old they were at the time.

In Tollywood, many top actors chose to get married relatively early in life — often before they turned 30.

Ram Charan tied the knot with Upasana Kamineni at the age of 27, setting an early example among the newer generation of stars.

N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (Jr. NTR) married his wife Laxmi Pranathi when he was 28.

Nani, popular for his natural style and charm, also got married at 28, wedding his partner Anjana Yelavarthy.

Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu, two of Tollywood’s biggest names, both entered marriage at 29.

Some actors chose to wait until their early 30s before settling down:

Nagarjuna’s son Nagarjuna (Naga Chaitanya) married at 30.

Varun Tej tied the knot at 33.

Nikhil Siddhartha started his married life at 34.

Rana Daggubati, best known for his powerful screen presence, married Miheeka Bajaj at 35.

Some actors waited even longer before getting married:

Vijay Deverakonda — who has been at the centre of wedding conversations in 2026 — married at 36.

Nithiin, another popular leading man, entered marriage at 37.

Sharwanand chose to get married at 38.

While many stars followed a pattern of marrying in their late 20s or early 30s, there are still notable exceptions:

Prabhas, one of Tollywood’s biggest names and widely celebrated for his blockbuster films, remains unmarried even as he has crossed the age of 47, continuing life as one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry.

Overall, Tollywood’s leading actors show a wide range of personal timelines when it comes to getting married — from early commitments in their careers to later decisions after establishing themselves professionally.