Vettaiyaan OTT release date fixed: Know when and where to watch

The latest film of superstar Rajinikanth 'Vettaiyaan' is soon streaming on Amazon Prime Video. TJ Gnanavel directed the film, which was released in cinemas on the eve of Dussehra, on October 10.

Though 'Vettaiyaan' has mixed reviews, it has seen decent collections at the box office - Rs 134 crore is the figure for just its first month. The success of the movie was celebrated by the team.

Vettaiyaan' will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7 or 9, after its four-week run in theatres. The over-the-top rights of the film have been bought by Amazon Prime Video.

'Vettaiyaan' has a dream team. Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Kishore, Abhirami, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijay, and Rohini appear in the film. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Fans can soon experience Rajinikanth's action-packed performance from the comfort of their homes.

