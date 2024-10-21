‘We fought till the end, deserved to win’: Gravenberch on Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool, Oct 21 (IANS) Despite a spirited performance by Chelsea on the night, Liverpool maintained their grip at the top of the Premier League table and earned a well-deserve’ 2-1 win. Ryan Gravenberch, the Dutchman who has solidified his spot as Liverpool’s number six, was 'very happy with the victory'.

"I'm very happy with the win. It was not an easy game, we knew it before. I think at the end we fought a lot and we deserved to win. We always stick together and we just keep playing, keep playing and we know that the second chance is coming, and we finished it," said Gravenberch to liverpool.com.

Liverpool opened the scoring through Salah’s penalty on the 28th minute mark which saw Arne Slot’s side carry the lead into half-time. Nicolas Jackson scored minutes into the second half to equalise the game for the Blues before Curtis Jones, making just his second start of the Premier League season, scored in the 51st minute.

"He's (Curtis Jones) a really good player. I see he has the same qualities what I have; he's really good on the ball, he's really good in driving with the ball, you see the depth in his game. He was unbelievable. I know the qualities from Curtis and I know what I can expect from [him]. What I said, he did really well. I know when he has the ball where I have to be and vice versa. He's a really good player," he added.

"I said it before, I'm just enjoying playing this season as a six. I'm just enjoying it and trying to be as consistent as I can. It's going good but we have to keep going." said Ryan.

