Vetrimaaran NTR Film and Vada Chennai 2 Put on Hold?

During the promotions of Devara, NTR revealed that he was in talks with director Vetrimaaran for a future project, and the director also confirmed plans to work together soon. However, the latest update indicates that this collaboration is not happening anytime soon. Vetrimaaran recently confirmed his next two films and revealed he would be reuniting with actor Soori for one of them.

Interestingly, Vetrimaaran is also working on an exciting film with Dhanush, but it won’t be Vada Chennai 2. The first Vada Chennai movie, released in 2018, became a huge success and was the highest-grossing film for Dhanush at the time. In 2022, the director confirmed that a sequel was in the works. However, Dhanush has since moved on to other projects, and Vetrimaaran focused on the Viduthalai franchise.

The producers of the Viduthalai franchise have now announced two new films with Vetrimaaran. One of these films will feature Dhanush, and the other will have Soori. While it remains uncertain whether the project with Dhanush is Vada Chennai 2, the film was produced under the banners of Wunderbar Films, Lyca Productions, and Grass Root Film Company.

Fans of Vada Chennai will have to wait for more updates on the sequel.