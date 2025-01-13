Kejriwal is in hearts of Delhiites: Atishi, Manish Sisodia rally people during roadshow

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a roadshow on Monday for the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital, expressing confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victory.

Atishi is set to file her nomination from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, while Sisodia will contest from the Jangpura seat.

The roadshow, held ahead of Atishi's nomination filing, saw both leaders launching sharp attacks on opposition parties BJP and Congress.

"Arvind Kejriwal is in the hearts of the people of Delhi. People will vote for us based on the work we have done over the past five years," Atishi told IANS.

Criticising the opposition, she added, "They do not know anything other than abusing us. They should name one thing they have done for the betterment of Delhi's people."

Speaking to IANS, Sisodia highlighted the overwhelming public support for AAP.

"This time, Delhi will vote for the development work carried out by Arvind Kejriwal. He is a leader who works for the public and fights against those who try to hinder progress. Kejriwal has a team that fights and never breaks," he said.

Targeting the BJP, he remarked, "They know nothing but abuse. We have development works to showcase -- schools, hospitals, and infrastructure. The BJP was entrusted with law and order in Delhi, and they failed to fix even that."

The roadshow featured a vehicle adorned with flowers and AAP posters, playing the party's campaign song, 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal'.

Before the event, Atishi visited the Kalkaji Temple and Giri Nagar Gurudwara to seek blessings.

In an effort to strengthen her campaign, Atishi launched a crowdfunding initiative on Sunday, underscoring AAP's commitment to "politics of work and honesty".

Sharing an online donation link, she revealed her campaign required Rs 40 lakh.

"AAP has always relied on small contributions from common people to fight elections, allowing us to pursue transparent and honest politics," she said.

"Over the past five years, you have supported me as an MLA, a minister, and now as the Chief Minister of Delhi. This journey would not have been possible without your unwavering blessings and trust," she further added.

Atishi faces competition in Kalkaji from BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba.

All 70 Delhi Assembly seats will go to polls on February 5, with vote counting on February 8.

AAP, which won 67 seats in 2015 and retained dominance with 62 seats in 2020, aims for a third consecutive term.

The BJP, which secured three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020, is working to expand its presence. The Congress, which has drawn a blank in the last two elections, is striving to regain relevance in the Assembly.

