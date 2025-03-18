Viduthalai Part 2 Hindi Version OTT Release Date Announced: Here's When and Where To Watch!

The highly anticipated sequel, Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, has been making waves since its theatrical release on December 20, 2024, in Tamil and Telugu. The Tamil version is already available for streaming on OTT, and now, the Hindi-dubbed version is set to make its digital debut.

Where and When to Watch Viduthalai Part 2 in Hindi

For those eager to watch Viduthalai Part 2 in Hindi, the film will premiere on ZEE5 on March 28, 2025. Meanwhile, the Tamil version is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Viduthalai Part 2: Plot Overview

Viduthalai Part 2 serves as a direct continuation of the 2023 film Viduthalai Part 1, shedding light on the backstory of Vijay Sethupathi’s character, Perumaal Vaathiyaar. The movie delves into themes of violence, oppression, and social justice.

The narrative begins with Perumaal Vaathiyaar being captured by the police and transported to another camp under the watch of constable Kumaresan (played by Soori) and other officers. During the journey, he recounts his past, revealing that an unintended killing led him to join a communist movement against the system. He also clarifies that the railway track bombing was an accident.

As the convoy proceeds, Vaathiyaar’s allies ambush the police and rescue him. However, when the police later track him down, he surrenders. A new police leader, Amudan, ultimately executes him. During the transportation of his body, Kumaresan crashes the truck near a cliff and vanishes into the jungle.

Cast and Crew

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran, the film features a stellar ensemble cast, including:

Vijay Sethupathi as Perumaal Vaathiyaar

Soori as Kumaresan

Manju Warrier

Gautham Vasudev Menon

Tamizh

Kishore

Bhavani Sre

The screenplay was co-written by Vetrimaaran and Manimaran, with cinematography handled by R. Velraj and editing by R. Ramar. The music was composed by legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja.

Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Collection

The film has been a commercial success, grossing an estimated Rs 63 crore (US$7.2 million) worldwide, as per industry reports.

With its gripping storyline and powerful performances, Viduthalai Part 2 continues to captivate audiences. Fans of intense political crime thrillers can now look forward to streaming the Hindi version on ZEE5 from March 28, 2025.