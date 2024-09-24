Tirupati Laddu Row: Karthi Apologizes to Pawan Kalyan Amidst Controversy

The Tirupati laddu controversy took a dramatic turn when Tamil actor Karthi apologized to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his remarks.

What Happened

Karthi attended an event in Hyderabad on September 23

Anchor showed memes, including one about laddus

Karthi reacted, saying, "Ippudu laddu gurinchi maatladakodadu" (let's not talk about laddu now)

Pawan Kalyan criticized Karthi's comment, urging caution on public platforms

Pawan Kalyan's Response

"Don't you ever dare to say that," Pawan Kalyan said, emphasizing the sensitivity of the issue.

Karthi's Apology

Karthi posted on social media:

"Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards."