Third edition of Delhi Premier League to kick-off on sep 26

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The third edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) is set to kick off on September 26 at the Ambedkar Stadium. It is the highest level of football tournament in Delhi and is organised by Delhi Soccer Association (DSA), the governing body of football in Delhi and a member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The league, in its last two editions, has been a platform for players to make their name in Indian football.

As one of North India's leading football leagues, DPL is committed to elevating the standard of the sport by combining top talent with a competitive spirit and integrity. This upcoming season promises to be even more exciting, featuring 12 teams, including last season's champions, Garhwal Heroes FC, and the runner-up, Royal Rangers FC, ensuring a highly competitive contest that will captivate fans.

Meanwhile, Hindustan FC, United Bharat FC & National United SC emerged triumphant from the Senior Division League 2023-24, securing promotion to the prestigious DPL. The upcoming season will witness their debut among elite teams, adding an element of excitement to the league.

The grand opening ceremony will take place at the iconic Dr B.R. Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi, which will be transformed into a vibrant football venue, attracting football lovers from all corners of the city.

As anticipation builds, the Delhi Premier League promises not only top-tier football but also a celebration of sportsmanship, passion, and the unwavering spirit of Delhi's football community.

List of teams participating in the 2024 Delhi Premier League:

Hindustan FC, Royal Rangers FC, Indian Airforce (New Delhi), United Bharat FC, Friends United FC, Vatika FC, Garhwal Heroes FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Delhi FC, CISF Protectors, Tarun Sangha FC, National United Sporting Club

