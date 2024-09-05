Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT: Review and rating!

The G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time), directed by Venkat Prabhu, the most recent film starring Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay, was on released today. Malavika Sharma and Meenakshi Chaudhary play the female leads in the movie. Fans are already making an impression at theatres, both in India and abroad, starting with the early morning performances.

First Half:

"GOAT" has a mixed opening reel, with an intense family drama and emotional depth contrasting against unimpressive global action sequences and a dull antagonist. Although Vijay does a good job portraying Gandhi, his younger character of Jeevan feels like it was artificially aged. Although it doesn't really boost the movie, the predictable intermission twist does set up an excellent second Half.

Second Half:

Vijay continues to impress in both categories as the second half gathers up speed. The film's attraction is increased by its captivating turns and upbeat dancing sequences, which feature a cameo by Trisha. A different form of mass entertainment is provided in the film's later half, even though some cinematic mistakes may only sit well with some. But Jeevan's purpose for getting revenge could be more evident, which lessens the story's emotional impact.

In conclusion, the movie will work better in Tamil. This is a film with a mass approach, a decent second half, and a surprising cameo. Because of its weak action scenes and mediocre villain, "GOAT" may appear to audiences from other states as an ordinary to above-average entertainer. Nevertheless, because of Vijay's magnetism and a comparatively stronger second half, the movie manages to give a distinct kind of public entertainment.

